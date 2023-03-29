COLUMBIA- After several days of rumors and reports online that he may leave for a head coaching opportunity, Mizzou men's basketball associate head coach C.Y. Young indicated his intention to stay on Wednesday. Young tweeted "I love representing Mizzou and the special place the basketball program has."
I love representing Mizzou & the special place the basketball program has. I’ve seen what it means to our fans and I'm excited for what we're about to accomplish. I would love nothing more than to be here for the years to come & to continue to build on the MU tradition #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/nmoLkZ3Hq2— Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) March 29, 2023
"I would love nothing more than to be here for the years to come and to continue to build on the MU tradition."
Young was linked to the head coach opening at Temple University in Philadelphia by a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Sources: Missouri's Charlton Young has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at Temple due to the uncertainty with the leadership of the school.Temple's President resigned yesterday. https://t.co/gj7ojlh2PT— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2023
Rothstein reported that Young was offered the job but later withdrew from consideration after Temple University President John Wingard resigned on Tuesday. Young tweeted his intention to stay at Missouri shortly after the report.
Young came to Mizzou with head coach Dennis Gates shortly after Gates was hired in March of 2022. The two spent several years together as assistant coaches at Florida State before Gates left for the head coach position at Cleveland State in 2019. Young went 43-84 in four seasons at Georgia Southern in his only previous head coaching stint. The two reunited at Missouri and helped guide the Tigers to a 25-10 record and the program's first NCAA Tournament win since 2010 this past season.