ST. LOUIS - After a few years of limited capacity arenas and an off-season of a nail-biting lockout, MLB Opening Day 2022 saw the return of crowded stadiums and happy fans, especially in St. Louis.
The Cardinals hosted the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday afternoon in their season debut at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis defeated Pittsburgh 9-0 in game one of their four game series.
Festivities began at 10:30 a.m. with an official Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village right outside the stadium. After gates opened at noon, fans were welcomed into the stadium for pregame ceremonies such as an appearance from the Budweiser Clydesdales and a motorcade of Cardinals Hall of Famers.
Happy #OpeningDay2022 from Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals are taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates for the first game of the season, pregame festivities are starting right now. pic.twitter.com/JIYq0QYpRF— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) April 7, 2022
One fan said she was excited for her first opening day experience at Busch.
"I've been a Cardinals fan my whole life and never made it to Opening Day before," St. Louis native Jessica Patterly said. "[My friends] finally dragged me along to opening day this year and it feels awesome."
Another fan said she has made going to Opening Day a priority for a long time.
“I went to my first Cardinals game in 1960 at Sportsman's Park," St. Louis resident Gwen Maridel said. "My first game, I saw Stan Musial so he’s been my favorite player my whole life. But I’ve lived in the area a while and I’m a die hard cardinals fan.”
Follow along with Cardinals v. Pirates Opening Day scores here ⬇️:— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) April 7, 2022
Official attendance was recorded at 46,256 people, marking a sold-out game.
The Cardinals' series against the Pirates continues on Saturday in St. Louis. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.