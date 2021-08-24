Yadier Molina officially agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Katie Woo from The Athletic, who broke the news, reports that the one year deal is worth $10 million.
Molina has spent his entire 18 year career with St. Louis. He has won 9 Gold Glove Awards, 4 Platinum Gloves and been named a MLB All-Star ten times, most recently this season.
“We are pleased to announce that Yadi has agreed to cement his career legacy with the Cardinals for a final season in 2022,” said Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak in a news release. “His experience, leadership, work ethic and winning desire are all part of what we value as an organization.”
Only Stan Musial has played more seasons in a Cardinal uniform than Molina, spending 22 years with the organization to Molina's 18. Yadi went over the 2,000 games caught mark this season, currently ranking 4th all time among big league catchers.