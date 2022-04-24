On September 22, 2021, Jefferson City and Blair Oaks softball went head to head, just as they have each season the last decade.
That night, both teams shared heavy hearts for the same loss.
40-year-old Kristina Caldwell was a two-time All-State selection for Jefferson City Softball in 1997 and 1998 before starting all four years at Columbia College. She later raised two girls in Wardsville and became, as her husband put it, "a Blair Oaks super fan," with both daughters enrolled as students in the Blair Oaks R-II School District and the oldest making her Falcons debut as a Freshman on junior varsity last Fall.
As a player, Kristina gave it everything she had. Sometimes, maybe a little too much.
"She had a laser rocket arm," Kristina's husband Brian Caldwell sad. "Playing pitch and catch with her in the backyard, it would numb your hand.”
"Terry Smith, he was the Dean of Academic Affairs at the time. He would come out sometimes and watch practice, and one day, he wanted to play catch, and he played catch with Kristina. I'm like, 'Oh, we had to pick Kristina!' I was really worried that she was gonna hurt him," Columbia College head softball coach Wendy Spratt said.
"She was cutting across the infield, and the first baseman was like, ‘Oh my gosh, here comes the ball.’” You have no idea where it’s going to go, and you hope she doesn’t kill the first baseman," said Kristina's former Jefferson City head softball coach Lisa Day. "With Kristina it was 'bull in a china cabinet,' going to give it all you got in full force, and that’s how she was with life too."
After her career ended with Columbia College, life soon meant being a mother to two kids. She didn't miss a beat.
"She was definitely good at connecting with the girls at those young ages," Brian said.
Kristina's sports love lay with the Softball diamond. It could never compete with the love for her daughters.
So when her youngest chose volleyball, Kristina got to work.
"She loved coaching, it didn't matter which sport it was," Brian said. "She paired up with another parent who had a stronger background in volleyball."
"She came to my games, and was my coach on one team," said Kristina's daughter, recently-turned 13-year-old Peyton Caldwell. "She helped out and cheered me on."
She still got her softball fix as a fan and coach of her oldest daughter, 14-year-old Emma Caldwell, who started her first season in the dominant Blair Oaks softball program last fall.
"Kristina had been looking towards Emma starting high school softball for some time now," Brian said.
Less than a month before the big day, tragedy kept Kristina from her spot in the stands.
Kristina and her mom, Janene Jones, fell ill with COVID-19 in early August. As the sickness worsened, Kristina was admitted to the hospital on August 11, followed by Jones four days later.
Brian said Jones was recovering well her first few days under treatment before the virus took an unexpected turn.
"Her condition had changed drastically then just a few days earlier when they had talked about her going home. She ultimately then had to get treatment with the ventilator," Brian said.
Brian said she stopped showing signs of improvement after going on the ventilator. On September 2, 2021, Jones died in the hospital. She was 59 years old.
“I called Brian all the time to check on Janine. She was about to be sent home," said Day, who considered Jones one of her best friends.
"I’ll never forget, I was driving home one night and called Brian and said, ‘how’s Janine doing.’ I remembered he paused and said, ‘Janine got her wings tonight.’ Total shock. Like, you’re joking. Obviously I knew he wasn’t, but I just couldn’t believe."
Kristina, also on a ventilator, kept fighting on to recover after her mom's death.
"There were good days where she progressed well and then there were days that she didn't progress well, but I never lost hope and never believed for a second that she wasn't going to be able to recover,” Brian said.
Like Jones, Brian said Kristina developed pneumonia in the lungs. Twelve days after Jones' death, Kristina died from her infection on September 14, 2021.
“And it’s like, really? Mother and daughter two weeks apart? And, I can tell you, Janine and Kristina were probably one of the tightest mother and daughter combos that I know.”
“I'm grateful that I didn't get sick, but it makes it hard to understand the effects on people with this virus," Brian said.
COVID-19 stole away Kristina's chance to see Emma play for the Falcons. Eight days after her death, players, fans and coaches of Blair Oaks and Jefferson City softball made sure her memory made it to the field.
Announced after the game through a PA system, "Kristina's husband Brian, and daughters Emma and Peyton, and her dad Tom, and all the rest of their family need our love, comfort, support and prayers during this extremely difficult time. The Jefferson City and Blair Oaks softball families, along with their fans and friends, extend our sincere sympathy to the Caldwell family. So let's just take a moment of silence in Kristina's memory."
That memory Kristina left behind stays fresh in the mind of the Caldwell family, as the selfless mother and wife was always happy to give up her most precious resource.
"She had a big beautiful smile, and was always happy to be around and willing to give her time. Willing to take time with people," Brian said.
That's the funny thing about time. The more of it you give up, the longer you stay in the minds of those around you, and the mid-Missouri softball community has not forgotten about Kristina.
"The biggest thing that I heard after she passed just from everybody, people I didn't know, having conversations with, was just the impact that she left on everyone," said Kristina's friend and Emma's club softball coach Heather Fowler.
"What an amazing way to start a conversation about my friend than to have someone ask me what ‘Impact Others’ really means.”
“I reached out to Brian. I really wanted to frame her jersey," Spratt said. I watched YouTube a lot, and I figured out how to frame it, and, you know, I was able to do it myself.”
Next time you find yourself at a softball game, pay attention to the players' helmets and shoes. Regardless of team, you might catch sight of "KC" or "12" to honor Kristina's initials and number with Columbia College.
Before COVID-19 cut Kristina's life short, she made lots of impacts on lots of people, none more so than her family.
“She was our best friend, and she, she meant a lot to me," Peyton said. "She is the reason why, you know, why I’m still here.”
Kristina's memory still pushes her family forward.
“She’s always with me even though I can’t physically see her or hear her. She’s still with me,” Peyton said.
They will never forget the mom, player, and coach they lost.
"She loved life. She loved her family, kids. she showed it every day," Brian said. She lived with a smile on her face, and she will always be remembered.”