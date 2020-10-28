COLUMBIA- MSHSAA announced on Wednesday that the 2020 State Softball Championship games will be forced to slide by one to two days due to field conditions at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.
⚾🚨 State Softball Update: Due to field conditions at this time and the assessment by the field operations personnel at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, all games on Thursday, October 29th are postponed. View new schedule here: https://t.co/egc14WSIYY pic.twitter.com/JcZFRd4PCY— MSHSAA (@MSHSAAOrg) October 28, 2020
Rock Bridge and Tolton Catholic were both supposed to play for state titles on Thursday. With the reworked schedule Rock Bridge will now face Lee's Summit North for the Class 5 championship at 2 pm on Friday. Tolton will take on Penney at 3 pm on Saturday.
.@SoftballRb gets another day to prepare! #BruinBall https://t.co/ZR0owPCs8p— Lisa Simmons-Alvis (@LSimms2) October 28, 2020
Additionally the State Volleyball Championships will also be altered. Instead of playing all of the semifinals on Thursday November 6th and all of the state title games on Friday November 6th at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau the"final four" will now be played over three days.
🚨🏐 Updated times for the Volleyball State ChampionshipsView information here: https://t.co/ug4MyFaYAL pic.twitter.com/KKpB9kvciE— MSHSAA (@MSHSAAOrg) October 28, 2020
The Class 3-5 semifinals and 3rd place games will take place on Thursday while the Championship games for those classes will be played on Friday along with the semi's for Classes 1 and 2. The Class 1 and 2 championship and 3rd place games will be played on Saturday November 7th. All games will still be played at the Show Me Center. The changes are being made due to limits on attendance and to allow extra time for fans to exit and enter the arena between matches.