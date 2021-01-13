COLUMBIA – Some Columbia parents and cheer coaches are concerned by Missouri State High School Athletic Association’s decision to penalize cheerleaders for wearing masks while stunting during a competition.
Stunts are building performances, designed to show the cheerleader’s skill and dexterity. Stunting can be very dangerous because oftentimes cheerleaders are being thrown or lifted.
MSHSAA stated in an email to coaches and athletic directors they believe masks will add to this danger.
“It's a safety factor, any time they're building their stunting or tossing players into the air, that mask could get manipulated or something like that, suddenly, it goes from a mask to a blindfold,” Jason West, Communications Director for MSHSAA said.
Molly Lyman, Hickman High School cheer coach, said most of her team would rather wear the masks.
“We took a survey amongst our parents and athletes back early in the fall,” she said. “75% of them wanted masks to stay on at all times, regardless of what anything else said, they stay on at all times.”
Lyman told KOMU 8 News that Hickman has multiple at-risk athletes and coaches, so the team is being extra careful to make sure everyone stays safe. Since returning to practice over the summer, the team has only had one case of COVID-19 from more than 40 members.
Lyman says this is a testament to the bond the team has.
“These kids have been working together since July and June,” she said. “They become a family, they work for a full year, most sports are a couple months, we keep the same kids for a full year and the whole time they’ve made sure they keep each other safe.”