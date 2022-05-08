OXFORD - The University of Missouri baseball team took a 10-2 loss Sunday at Ole Miss as the Rebels complete a three-game sweep.
The Rebels took a dominant lead early on, scoring in each of the first four innings. By the end of the fourth, MU trailed 10-0.
The Tigers finally got on the board in the fifth, as freshman Justin Colon launched a two-run home run to left field. Those would be the Tigers' only runs on 11 hits.
Colon had a strong day at the plate. He finished the day 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, and two RBIs. Carter Rustad threw 5 innings, giving up six hits, one run and three strikeouts. Austin Marozas took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits in two innings pitched.
Ole Miss's Kevin Graham went 5-for-5 with two home runs and 3 RBIs. Derek Diamond got the win for the Rebels.
Head coach Steve Bieser said the team needs to learn from Sunday's big loss.
“I think we played very tight, very reserved trying not to make mistakes rather than attacking the game and that was really the whole point to the team after the game. You hate to learn things from the loss, you'd much rather learn from the win, but we have to learn, we have to grow from this - the way that we played this series and do better than what we did.”
Next weekend, the Tigers host Florida in the final home series of the season. The first pitch for Friday's opener is 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.