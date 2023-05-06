COLUMBIA - Missouri football landed two transfer commits Saturday, May 6, 2023 in offensive lineman, Cam'Ron Johnson from Houston, and defensive lineman Nyles Gaddy from Jackson State.
Johnson comes to the program following his previous offensive line coach Brandon Jones. Jones joined Eli Drinkwitz's staff in early April.
For the Cougars, Johnson started 13 games in 2022 and his play earned him first-team All-AAC honors. Johnson's experience and size (6-4, 305 pounds) will allow him to compete for a starting spot in the Fall.
Gaddy is a transfer from Jackson State and originally started his collegiate career at Tennessee. In 2022, Gaddy recorded 6 and a half sacks earning him All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first-team honors.