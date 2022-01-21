COLUMBIA- Missouri forward Sean Durugordon announced that he has entered the transfer portal.
The freshman announced Friday that he will be transferring from Mizzou, via Twitter.
"After discussing with my family," Durugordon said. "I've decided to enter my name into the transfer portal," "Thank you Mizzou for everything. Looking forward to what the future holds."
Durugordon appeared in 12 of 17 games for the Tigers this season. He averaged 3.2 points in five and a half minutes in his 12 appearances.
The 20-year-old was a three-star prospect from Queens, New York.
He chose Mizzou over Auburn, Arizona State and Seton Hall.