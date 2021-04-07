COLUMBIA – Basketball fans across the world saw Gonzaga advance to the National Championship game in a dramatic fashion on Saturday.
UCLA managed to tie the game at 90 with a mere 3.3 seconds remaining in the contest. The Bulldogs quickly inbounded the ball to the star freshman guard, Jalen Suggs, who managed to dribble past half court and bank in a game-winning 3-pointer to propel his team to victory.
This story is one that can only be told properly through a camera. One University of Missouri graduate just happened to be the one to tell it through the lens of his Canon 1D X Mark III.
@NwachukwuTim #MarchMadness #FinalFour #NationalChampionship #Gonzaga pic.twitter.com/EXAZ9fl2uf— Luke Moehle (@LukeMoehle) April 7, 2021
“In a lot of these moments, you could feel it like inside of you, you’ll feel like your heart start to like race a little bit, or you’ll look around and kind of realize like the severity of it," Getty Images photographer Tim Nwachukwu said. “When these moments happen, I just start laughing. If music is playing, I’ll dance from my seat all the time.”
Nwachukwu says this is something that keeps him loose in high intensity situations.
“My job is to make sure that I get the picture,” he said. “If I’m not breathing, if I’m not having fun, then I’m going to miss pictures every time.”
He says that he didn’t realize he had captured the thrilling moment until he sat down on the bus to head back to the hotel and looked at social media. His Twitter was filled with notifications regarding his photo.
“The only indication that I had that a picture ran was that there was one page designer from the New York Times and another page designer from the Washington Post who had shared stuff,” Nwachukwu said. “And then I realized, oh, I guess I made a picture.”
Nwachukwu attended MU and graduated with a journalism degree in December of 2016. He credits much of what he has been able to achieve to his time at MU.
“I remember one-time Amy Simons [a professor at MU] said, ‘I want this class to be where when we are grading you or critiquing you that you’re never going to have an editor more difficult than us’,” Nwachukwu said. “She’s right. I’m more prepared as a person. I’m more prepared as a storyteller to be able to do my job and do it well.”
Nwachukwu went on to photograph the National Championship game in Indianapolis, capping off his 3-week stay inside the NCAA's "bubble." Baylor defeated Gonzaga by a score of 86-70, earning its first men’s basketball title in the school’s history on Monday night.
Baylor plays a perfect game to end Gonzaga’s almost perfect season • NCAA men’s basketball national championship - Baylor Bears vs Gonzaga Bulldogs • Lucas Oil Stadium; Indy • 5 April 2021 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/OGtLWZMbiy— Tim Nwachukwu (@NwachukwuTim) April 7, 2021