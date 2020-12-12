COLUMBIA – It was a double header for MU Athletics on Saturday. The Mizzou football team took on fellow SEC School Georgia, while the basketball team hosted Illinois in this year’s edition of the Braggin’ Rights game.
For a lot of MU fans, Saturday was just about enjoying some great competition and having a good time. Not only as fans, but as students too.
“it’s just great time to be a Tiger fan right now,” Philip Swoboda, a graduate student at MU, said. “It’s just awesome to have a couple of big opponents coming to Columbia for the weekend.”
While both games looked different because of COVID-19, with the basketball game having no fans and the football game still having reduced attendance, fans still had a good time.
While students said the loss was disappointing, some were more excited about Braggin’ Rights.
“I think we can win this one,” Rider Harris, a senior at MU said. “We have a lot of seniors on the team and when you have a bunch of seniors playing together in a rivalry game, they take it seriously.”