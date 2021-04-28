The NCAA formally adopted and announced a new rule for student athletes who want to transfer. Athletes in all sports will now be able to transfer one time during their career without having to sit out a season. Previously athletes in sports like men's and women's basketball and football were required to sit out one year after transferring.
Athletes who want to take advantage of the new rule for the 2021-22 season must notify their current school by July 1, 2021. They also must be academically eligible to qualify for the new rule. With the new standard in place athletes will only have to sit out a year if they transfer a second time.
The new rule could cut down on the recent popularity of "grad transfers". Recently the NCAA had allowed student athletes who graduated but still had eligibility remaining to transfer and play right away at their new school. The NCAA stated in its FAQ's for the new transfer rule that if an athlete has previously transferred and taken advantage of the immediate eligibility they will not be able to do so as a grad transfer. Athletes in that position will be able to apply for a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible if they choose to.
The Mizzou men's basketball team has signed three transfers from Division 1 schools in the offseason who will be able to play right away in 2021-22 thanks to the new rule. The Mizzou women's basketball team has signed one transfer, Skylah Travis from Old Dominion, who should be able to take advantage of the new policy as well.