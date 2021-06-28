The NCAA's Division 1 Council voted in favor of allowing college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness on Monday. The temporary rules, which will serve as a stop-gap until federal legislation is enacted, are expected to be formally approved by the Division 1 Board of Directors later this week.
Division I Council recommends interim policy on name, image and likeness to Division I Board of Directors:— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 28, 2021
The NCAA's temporary guidelines will allow college athletes to follow the rules of states that have passed laws governing NIL while providing athletes in states without such laws similar opportunities. Athletes will be required to report all money earned from their name, image and likeness to their school which will be required to report to the NCAA. It will remain against NCAA rules for schools or boosters to pay players to attend and play for their University.
Missouri's legislature has passed a law allowing student athletes to make money off of their name, image and likeness but it has not yet been signed by Governor Mike Parson. Upon the governor's signing the law will go into effect on August 28th. The NCAA's stop-gap guidance will allow Mizzou athletes to capitalize on this new opportunity on July 1st, when many laws and executive orders in other states go into effect.