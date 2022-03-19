COLUMBIA- The Mizzou football team played in their annual spring game on Saturday where some new faces showed out and veterans impressed.
Saturday was the first time that fans had a chance to see freshman wide receiver, Luther Burden, in a Mizzou uniform.
Along with a group of transfer players including Nathaniel Peat, the running back from Stanford who also graduated from Rock Bridge High School.
A quarterback competition remains as coach Drinkwitz has made it clear there won't be a starter named at the end of spring camp.
Both sophomore Brady Cook and redshirt freshman Tyler Macon saw plenty of playing time, with each of them taking snaps for their respective team of the scrimmage.
Tyler Macon and Team Tigers (Gold) were down 7-0 early on but a huge run from Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat in his first touchdown in a Tiger uniform helped tie it up.
The entire rest of the first half was back and forth between both Macon and Cook's teams.
Cook threw a touchdown pass to Burden on a slant making that play Burden's first touchdown in a Tiger uniform.
Burden also had his fair share of catches and seemed to live up to the hype and talk of his talent. From big gains to a toe-tap catch, he had an impressive first half.
Two other wide receivers also shined for Mizzou. Dominic Lovett scored one touchdown and had his fair share of catches. He stood out on a huge 62-yard run for a first down. Chance Luper had a 52-yard touchdown catch and looked strong overall in the first half.
Team Mizzou led 28-21 at the half.
Both Cook and Macon played decent games as a lot more passing was done by both quarterbacks.
The second half was similar as Macon found Tauskie Dove for a touchdown and soon the game was tied at 28-28 thanks to a touchdown from Taj Butts.
Mizzou (team Black) defeated the Tigers (team Gold) 35-34. Mizzou has not provided any stats or allowed postgame interviews as of Saturday. The Tigers will have two more spring practices next week before summer workouts begin. Mizzou host's Louisiana Tech to open the season on September 3rd, 2022.