COLUMBIA- New Mizzou athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois has made her first hires after taking the job almost three weeks ago.
According to a news release, Greg Hulen will be Mizzou's new Chief Revenue Officer, and Ryan Koslen will serve as the Chief Communications Officer. Both will serve as Senior Associate Athletic Directors for Reed-Francois.
Hulen comes after a quick stop at UNLV with Reed-Francois where he held the same role.
Before that, Hulen has spent time at Florida State University as the Executive Vice President of their booster club. Before that he spent time at the University of Tennessee as the Chief Development Officer.
Hulen has also spent time in both Bowling Green State University, and Texas Tech University athletic departments.
"It's an outstanding program and a fantastic opportunity to be able to continue to work with a dedicated leader like Desiree Reed-Francois. I am looking forward to partnering with our alumni and friends to provide the resources needed to help our 20 sport programs graduate leaders, compete for Southeastern Conference championships and achieve excellence in all they do" said Hulen in the news release.
Ryan Koslen joins Mizzou Athletics after spending fourteen years with the University of Cincinnati. For his last seven years he spent with Bearcats program served as the Associate Athletic Director and Communications Director.
Before Cincinnati, Koslen spent time at both the University of Houston and the University of Akron.
"I'm psyched to join a premier athletics department under Desiree's innovative and dynamic championship culture and really looking forward to continuing to build on a strong foundation already in place" said Koslen in the news release.
Both Hulen and Koslen will start working for Mizzou Athletics on Tuesday, September 7th.