COLUMBIA - On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the University of Missouri announced the hiring of Caroline Westrup to become the next women's golf coach.
She shared how Mizzou's Athletic Director, Desireé Reed-Francois, played an instrumental role in the hiring process and a reason she took the position.
"I think Desireé, the new A-D, her vision for the athletic department itself and also for women's golf specifically. How competitive she is and she, kind of same as me, wants to see this program succeed," Westrup said.
HAPPENING NOW:I’m speaking with new #Mizzou Women’s Golf Coach, Caroline Westrup (@CarolineWestrup). Westrup most recently was an assistant for @UGAWomensGolf.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/VzQrMjw8bd— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) June 17, 2022
Westrup replaces Stephanie Priesmeyer who will take over a new development role in the athletic department according to Mizzou Athletics.
Most recently, Westrup was an assistant coach for the women's golf team at the University of Georgia. She helped lead the Bulldogs in the national tournament this past season where they finished tied for 5th. Additionally, Georgia had 2 golfers finish top-10 in individual play. They were the only school to do this.
Westrup praised the facilities Mizzou Golf uses compared to her previous school and also explained that there is no excuse for a lack of success.
"Like you said I was at Georgia, I think the facilities here that we have at Old Hawethorne is way better. There is no reason why we shouldn't be competitive. And same thing with the golf course itself (Old Hawethorne), it is a championship golf course... would love to see us hosting nationals in the future," Westrup said.
In her own playing career, Westrup won 5 individual titles at Florida State setting a school record and eventually getting inducted into the FSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
Westrup shared how she hopes to bring her winning culture and history to Missouri.
"The culture itself, I love to win, hate to lose. So kind of that mentality make sure that you always walk as a winner because you won't be a winner if you don't look like a winner and walk like a winner," Westrup said.
Following her collegiate career, she would go on to play on the LPGA tour and win 2 tour events. Westrup is originally from Sweden and played on the Swedish national team growing up.
"Since I am from Sweden originally, I would love to have a diverse team. I think that me traveling a lot too, in my past, has helped me form who I am today because you interact with different cultures and different people so that's what I kind of want for my team as well," Westrup said.
Assistant coach, Mindy Coyle, has agreed to stay on the team as a volunteer assistant under Westrup. Westrup acknowledged her tenure and commitment to the program.
"I think it is amazing that she still wants to be part of this program. And this shows as well, what this University stands for, that people we want to be here in Columbia," Westrup said.