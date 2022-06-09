COLUMBIA - AFC Columbia faces off versus BOHFS St. Louis Saturday, June 11, 2022, for their first-ever home game at Battle H.S. at 5 p.m.
AFC Columbia was founded in January of 2020 and became of an official 501(c)(3) (Charitable organization) in August of 2020.
The team joined the Midwest Premier League in January of 2022 and is a part of the South Conference which consists of AJAX St. Louis, Santa Fe Wanders, Springfield FC, and AFC Columbia.
The club is coached by Kurtis Boardsen. Boardsen took over as Battle's girls soccer in 2022 and was previously at Stephens College coaching the Stars for five seasons.
Head coach, Kurtis Boardsen (@KBoardsen), says @AFCColumbia will have a great impact on Columbia’s youth soccer presence and is excited to see the team come to fruition. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/CgatVhimn6— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) June 10, 2022
The roster is made up of primarily local product with most players attending college in mid-Missouri. Players from the area represent Columbia College, Mizzou, Central Methodist, MACC, William Woods, Westminster, and Central Christian College.
Coach Boardsen explained how the team will be a great chance for local talent to continue playing after college or high school.
"A team for those guys to stick around Columbia and play on during the summer, I think it is going to enhance soccer for those schools as well as the area," Boardsen said.
He also emphasized the impact on youth soccer in mid-Missouri.
"And then you can't discount enough what it is going to do for the youth, having a team they can grow up rooting for and then eventually come play after their high school years after their done playing for the wonderful clubs here in Columbia," Boardsen said.
Speaking of high school, Will O’Loughlin is on the roster and last played for Moberly high school.
The team also has a handful of international players who played or go to school in the United States. Elliot Goodwin is the captain for AFC Columbia and is originally from Manchester, England. Goodwin went to Cumberland for college and now works for the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico.
"I've played all my life and came over to the United States to play college, and it's been a great experience." Goodwin said.
Goodwin explained how it is not only a great opportunity for the players but the community.
"It's fantastic. I think the Columbia community are going to really buy into it," Goodwin said.
Boardsen shared how important this inaugural season in Midwest Premier League will be for the club.
"It's a big deal to us that we are competitive in every match and we are winning games," Boardsen said. "Setting that precedent is being like 'hey we're the team to beat, if you want to come into this division you are going to have to go through us," Boardsen continued.
AFC Columbia will play 4 home games at Battle H.S this season on the following dates: June 11, June 25, July 9, and July 23.