COLUMBIA - Another player from last season's Missouri Men's Basketball team has announced their plans to return for another season. Nick Honor revealed on social media that he will play another season with the Tigers.
Unfinished business.. MIZ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/rmiS1D5XW3— Nick Honor (@NickHonor3) April 30, 2023
Honor's announcement comes after his teammate Noah Carter revealed his plans to return to the team earlier this month.
The point guard started all 35 of Missouri's games last season, averaging 7.9 points per game and shooting more than 40 percent from the field.
Honor's 103 assists last season led the team, and he also posted the second-most steals on the roster, trailing only D'Moi Hodge who broke Missouri's single-season steals record.