COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri gymnastics team defeated both Arkansas and LSU at the Hearnes Center in an SEC Tri-Meet with a total score of 197.350.
LSU came in second with a score of 197.200 and Arkansas came in third scoring 196.800. This is the first time since Missouri joined the SEC that the Tigers have beat LSU.
Mizzou’s rotation started on vault where freshman Jocelyn Moore scored a team high of the day with a 9.925. Close behind her was Amari Celestine, also a freshman, with a score of 9.9.
The team shined on bars where junior Holyn Patrick set a new career high with a score of 9.95. Both sophomore Amaya Marshall and senior Alisa Sheremeta racked up a score of 9.875. Mizzou had an overall score on bars of 49.275 securing the first place slot in the rotation.
Following bars, the Tigers were trailing LSU by .025, but that changed after beam. Helen Hu had a standout performance on beam with a strong dismount that helped her land a score of 9.950. Mizzou also finished first on beam, where they are currently ranked seventh.
Finally, the Tigers finished the day on floor where Jocelyn Moore dominated with a score of 9.95. Each Tiger scored a 9.85 or better on floor Sunday, leading to a first-place finish in floor.
Mizzou placed first in the bars, beam and floor and senior Sienna Schreiber placed second individually with a total score of 39.525.
Next up, Mizzou hits the road to take on Alabama on Friday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m.