COLUMBIA - Career-high point totals for Jeremiah Tilmon and Xavier Pinson powered No. 12 Missouri's 102-98 overtime win over TCU Saturday.
The Tigers offense ran through Jeremiah Tilmon in the early going. Tilmon had 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting in the first half and finished with a career-high 33 points.
A career-high 36 points for Xavier Pinson today. He TOOK OVER the last few minutes of regulation. Pinson in the last 2:32 of 2nd half:- Four-point play- Assist on a Mark Smith three- Three to cut the lead to one- Three to tie the game with 3.9 seconds left@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/AQBdGxwHGS— Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) January 30, 2021
But TCU freshman Mike Miles kept the Horned Frogs right in it. He finished with a career-high 28 points of his own. With under five minutes to go in the game, TCU pushed the lead to 12 points.
Missouri's comeback was spearheaded by Pinson, who scored 10 points in the final three minutes, capping it off with a three to tie the game with 3.9 seconds left.
Pinson added another seven points in overtime to lead all scorers with a career-high 36 points.
Javon Pickett said yesterday one takeaway from the Auburn loss was the team needed throw it inside to Jeremiah Tilmon more.Well... mission accomplished. The Tigers went to Tilmon again and again this afternoon as he racked up a career-high 33 points. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cUDb4zhB5S— Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) January 30, 2021
With 20 seconds left in overtime and Missouri leading 101-98, Kobe Brown came up with a steal. He then got his own offensive rebound after missing both free throws and kicked it out to Dru Smith. Smith extended the lead to four at the free-throw line and Mike Miles' miss on the next TCU possession sealed the comeback win for Missouri.
The victory improves Missouri's record to 11-3. TCU falls to 9-7 on the season and has lost five straight games.