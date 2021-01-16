COLLEGE STATION - After an 11-day hiatus, the Missouri Tigers returned to the court Saturday and took care of business in a defensive slugfest against Texas A&M.
"It was a physical one," Coach Cuonzo Martin said after the game. "It was one of those [games] you start with boxing gloves on and eventually you get to playing some ball. But it was fun to be a part of."
The Aggies led for much of the first half, but Missouri closed the half on a 10-0 run to take a 27-24 lead into the locker room.
The Tigers did not look back, extending the lead to as many as 18 points with a Dru Smith three midway through the second half.
Missouri played one of its best defensive games of the season, giving up a season-low 52 points and forcing 17 turnovers.
Dru Smith led the way with 15 points, six assists and four steals and Jeremiah Tilmon added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Javon Pickett provided a scoring spark off the bench with 12 points.
"When it's a physical brand, that's up Javon's alley, and we need him to be that kind of guy," Martin said.
Coach Martin also had high praise for Kobe Brown after the game. Brown hit timely shots and played well defensively, snatching five rebounds and adding two blocks to go along with his nine points.
"This was Kobe's best game since he's been in a Mizzou uniform in my opinion," Martin said. "It was a physical brand [of basketball], going toe-to-toe, and I thought he did a great job."
Missouri improves to 8-2 (2-2 SEC) on the season with the win and turns its attention to Tuesday's home matchup against South Carolina.