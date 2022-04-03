COLUMBIA - A late run propelled No. 25 Missouri softball to a 7-3 victory and the Tigers first conference series win against South Carolina on Saturday.
One day after becoming Missouri’s all-time home run leader Kimberly Wert sparked the Tigers offense. In her first at-bat of the game Wert singled to left field, bringing home Jenna Laird from second. Wert leads the team with 28 RBI’s.
It’s gonna be tough for @MizzouSoftball to follow up last night’s game against South Carolina.🥎 Kim Wert sets all time home run record.🥎 1st conference win of the season.The Tigers face South Carolina again in a few minutes. Follow me and @KOMUsports for live updates! pic.twitter.com/LdxOFYmfgC— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) April 2, 2022
In the third inning South Carolina responded. After cruising through the first two innings starter Jordan Weber allowed runners to get in scoring position. The Gamecocks scored two runs before Missouri sent in Megan Schumacher for relief.
Schumacher shut down South Carolina. She worked her way out of the third inning, allowing only one run on an RBI groundout. Schumacher finished the day allowing only two hits over 4 2/3 innings of work.
Coach Larissa Anderson said Schumacher’s “…composure and her control and her command has been improving with every single outing she’s getting.”
This was Schumacher’s fourth win of the season.
Kendyll Bailey brought the Tigers to life on offense. She got a two out RBI in the bottom of the third inning to bring home Casidy Chaumont. The Tigers inched closer in the fourth inning. Chaumont tied the game after hitting a grounder the Gamecocks couldn’t handle. Kara Daly was at second base and made her way home, avoiding the tag.
Missouri’s offense exploded in the sixth inning. Jenna Laird came up clutch, poking through two go-ahead runs on an RBI single with the bases loaded. Brooke Wilmes added another run on a sacrifice fly and Bailey hit an infield single to make it 7-3 Missouri.
WATCH: Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) gets a series victory against South Carolina. Kim Wert hit an RBI single in her first game since breaking Mizzou's all-time homerun record and Megan Schumacher pitched 4 scoreless innings in relief.FINAL: #Mizzou 7 | 3 SC@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/tlR8jlPFin— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) April 3, 2022
The Tigers had dropped seven of their last nine games, including a four run loss to Kansas on Wednesday. Saturday's victory gave the Tigers their first conference series win after getting swept by Mississippi and Tennessee earlier this year.
The Tigers will try to complete the sweep of South Carolina on Sunday at 1 p.m
