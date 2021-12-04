COLUMBIA- The No. 3 Missouri tigers wrestling team came up short in their toughest test of the season — a tri-dual at the Hearnes Center Saturday. They soundly defeated No. 17 Northern Iowa 25-16, but fell to No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-16 in heartbreaking fashion.
With the result, the Tigers improve to 4-1 in their first year as members of the Big 12 since 2012.
Over 90 alumni of the Missouri wrestling program returned to the Hearnes Center to watch the duals, including three former coaches.
Missouri struggled early in their first dual of the day against Northern Iowa, dropping their first three matches. At 125 pounds, No. 11 Brody Teske defeated No. 18 Noah Surtin 6-0 by pin, and No. 27 Trey Crawford was upset by Kyle Biscoglia 10-0 at 133 pounds.
No. 29 Cael Happel of the Panthers also completed an upset at 141 pounds, handing Alan Hart his second loss of the season. After those three matches, Missouri found themselves trailing 13-0.
The tide began to turn for the home side in the 149 pound class. No. 19 Josh Edmond dramatically took down Colin Realbuto late in the third period of his match, sealing a 7-4 victory. No. 11 Jarrett Jacques followed suit with a two-point takedown in the 157 pound match, defeating Derek Holschlag 4-3 after trading scores through two periods.
In the 165 pound class, No. 3 Keegan O’Toole turned in a dominant performance for the Tigers against No. 25 Austin Yant. O’Toole led 13-2 after two periods and eventually sealed the win by fall, trimming the Panther lead to one point.
A slight setback followed in a back-and-forth match between No. 9 Peyton Mocco for Missouri and Pat Schoenfelder for UNI. When the buzzer sounded, Schoenfelder escaped with an 11-10 victory to keep Missouri down by four points.
The Tigers got back on track in the 184 pound matchup between No. 10 Jeremiah Kent and Dajun Johnson. A dominating effort from Kent ended in a pin to grab the win after half a period. The victory gave the Tigers their first lead of the day with two matches to go.
Missouri sealed the dual victory with Missouri’s No. 5 Rocky Elam defeating UNI’s Noah Glaser 12-4, and Missouri’s No. 12 Zach Elam defeating UNI’s Tyrell Gorden 5-2. The final score was 25-16 in favor of the Tigers.
While UNI and Virginia Tech faced off in a duel of their own, Missouri Wrestling alumni enjoyed a tailgate inside the Hearnes Center fieldhouse. Those guests were honored with a pregame ceremony before a primetime showdown with the Hokies.
The dual began in dramatic fashion, with Missouri’s No. 18 Noah Surtin pinning No. 12 Sam Latona after falling behind early in the match. Surtin’s redemption victory gave the Tigers an early 6-0 lead.
In the 133 pound class, Virginia Tech’s No. 4 Korbin Myers justified his ranking with a big win over Missouri’s No. 27 Trey Crawford.
The Tigers responded in the next bout, with No. 12 Allan Hart taking down Collin Gerardi in a match that went to sudden victory. With the win, Missouri opened a 9-3 lead over the Hokies.
Virginia Tech kept the deficit from widening, taking back-to-back matches. No. 7 Bryce Andonian took down No. 19 Josh Edmond 9-4, and No. 24 Connor Brady defeated No. 11 Jarrett Jacques 3-2 to knot the team score at nine.
The Tigers regained the lead momentarily in the 165 pound matchup as No. 3 Keegan O’Toole handily beating Clayton Ulrey 12-4. It was O'Toole's second victory of the day.
The Hokies responded in an instant classic — a five period match that saw No. 4 Mehki Lewis take down No. 9 Peyton Mocco 9-6 after Mocco nearly pinned Lewis in sudden victory.
No. 10 Jeremiah Kent wasn’t able to follow up his dominant performance earlier in the day, as a big takedown by No. 9 Hunter Bolen sealed a 6-3 victory and put Virginia Tech up 15-13.
In the 197 pound weight class matchup that followed, No. 5 Rocky Elam had no problem taking down Dakota Howard 8-2 to put the Tigers back on top 16-15 with one match to go.
That meant Missouri's perfect record rested on the last bout. As No. 12 Zach Elam and No. 14 Nathan Traxler took to the mat, they needed more than three periods to decide a winner.
Traxler eventually prevailed for the Hokies, taking down Elam for a sudden victory. That sealed the upset for Virginia Tech, defeating the Tigers 18-16.
After taking their first loss of the season and falling to 4-1, Missouri will look to rebound in a tough matchup with No. 6 North Carolina State at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on December 20th.