COLUMBIA - Missouri fell back under .500 in SEC play after a 85-64 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.
Freshman Aidan Shaw drew his first career start against the Crimson Tide while Kobe Brown missed the game with an ankle injury from Wednesday's game against Arkansas. Kaleb Brown was also unavailable due to a non-COVID illness.
The Tigers got off to a slow start to begin the contest. Alabama started the game on a 9-2 run, highlighted by a slam dunk by Brandon Miller.
However, the Tigers quickly found their rhythm. Isiaih Mosley scored eight of Missouri's points in a 14-4 scoring run, giving them a three-point lead. Mosley also added an assist on dunk by Shaw.
It was a back-and-forth first half after that, featuring multiple lead changes. By the final media timeout before halftime, Alabama held a 27-23 lead over the Tigers. At this point in the contest, the Crimson Tide were led by Brandon Miller and Mark Sears with seven points each.
At halftime, The Tigers trailed the Crimson Tide 38-28. Mosley was Missouri's leading scorer at the break with eight points, closely followed by DeAndre Gholston with seven points.
The Tigers also got a slow start coming in to the second half. Mosley broke an almost 3 minute scoring drought for the Tigers, but Alabama had already started to build on its lead.
After Missouri made a couple of baskets, the Crimson Tide went on a 7-0 run. Alabama led by 21 with less than 15 minutes of game time left.
The Tigers showed a spark on offense when Gholston, Mosley, and East all hit shots, scoring 7 points in 1 minute. But, the Crimson Tide never let Missouri cut its lead to less than 12 in the second half.
The Tigers have a two day break before they travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss Tuesday.