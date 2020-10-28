COLUMBIA - The Norm Stewart Classic is canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The basketball tournament, which consists of 24 consecutive games over 48 consecutive hours at Mizzou Arena, usually marks the unofficial tip-off of the high school basketball season in mid-Missouri and attracts teams from all across the state and out-of-state.
"I'm more disappointed for my kids," Battle High School head coach Brian Meny said. "They love playing on the [Mizzou Arena] floor."
Meny said the Spartans will play at Wentzville Liberty, another team registered for the tournament, to replace the classic on their schedule.
"We're the only 48 hours of basketball in the entire country that plays like that," Meny said. "So it was a piece of Missouri history, and we just enjoy playing there. We get great games every year."
Winter sports practices are scheduled to begin Monday across the area.
Among the precautions being taken this season, captains' meetings will be socially distanced and only feature the referee and coaches, not players.
"We will encourage [referees] to wear masks at all times while they're not officiating," MSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Kenny Seifert said. "Obviously, when they're officiating that would be very difficult to do, but they can if they choose to."
Electronic whistles and long-sleeved shirts are also permissible for referees.
Precautions for players, coaches and fans at games and practices are up to the school district to decide, according to Seifert.
At Battle, Coach Meny will split his players up into "stable groups" at practices. Each group will have a total of between 20 and 25 players and coaches, and they will not tryout or practice at the same time as another group.
"That helps with contact tracing, a smaller number," Meny said. "So if somebody does happen to get COVID or be exposed to it then we can contact trace those kids [in that stable group] and the rest of the kids can continue to play."
Meny said one group will practice at 5:30 a.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m. A third group may be added depending on how many players show up for tryouts on Monday.
Battle will not play three consecutive games (freshmen, JV and varsity) in one night this season.
Despite all the changes, Meny said he can't wait to get back on the floor with his players.
"With Columbia [Public Schools] being virtual, you don't get to see the kids every day in the hallways and holler at them and make sure everything's doing good and everything's going well at home. So we're really excited to get started on Monday," Meny said.