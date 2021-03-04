COLUMBIA - For competitive cheerleading, the D2 Summit hosted in Orlando is the biggest event a team can get to.
This year, one Columbia cheer team is on its way.
“We like to explain it as the Super Bowl of cheerleading. It's the highest you can get at the levels that we are at for our cheerleaders,” Melissa Wilhite, owner of All-Star Performance Institute, said.
All-Star Performance Institute is a competitive cheerleading gym in Columbia that houses many teams with athletes ranging from ages 3 and up. One team in particular, Inferno, received a full-paid bid to attend the Summit.
This marks the first time a cheer team in Columbia has ever received a bid to the Summit with registration fees and housing paid for.
“I think that this is so special, because not a lot of people get this bid,” Quincy Shepherd, a cheerleader on Inferno, said. “It's especially really special for us because we're the first team in Columbia. And I think it's a really good experience for us all.”
Team Inferno, along with other API teams and teams all over the country, faced many challenges due to the pandemic. The team received an at-large bid to the Summit last year, just to find out it was canceled shortly after.
One mom says the athletes still have some doubts for this year.
“This year, it means a lot that they're actually going to get to go. I think there's still a little bit of doubt,” Robin Flemming, the mother of an Inferno cheerleader, said. “They've all got that little bit of reservation that it could still be taken away.”
But that sliver of doubt does not stop Team Inferno from working.
“When you're here for practice, you're focused on practice and practice only. And that we all have something in common when we're here,” Wilhite said. “And it's we love cheer. And we're here to work.”
Wilhite’s lessons on the value of hard work has made the athletes realize that their work will pay off.
“We work so hard to be able to get to this point. The bond we have is so strong and it's just incredible that we have the ability to be able to get something so big like this,” Bella Flemming, an Inferno cheerleader, said.
Inferno is made up of 28 athletes, ranging from ages six to 15. With such a wide age range, Wilhite says although it can be difficult, it’s important for the team to come together as a family.
“At practice, first and foremost, they have fun, and they are kids and I drive that you are sisters, you are a team, you're a family,” Wilhite said. “That's what's going to make you work together. And that's what's going to make you look amazing on the floor. And that's what's gonna make people fall in love with you.”
Payton Darr, a teammate that joined Inferno later than some of the other girls, says she felt the family atmosphere from day one.
“When I came here, I felt right at home,” Darr said. “Everyone made me feel like this is a team that I should I belong on and I look forward to this practice every week.”
The Summit is held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports, which is part of Walt Disney World Resorts, and members of Inferno are looking forward to expanding those family bonds in Orlando.
“I'm really excited for the trip because Disney is a special thing in my family. So, I'm really excited to go with my cheer team. That's my second family,” Ainsley White, an Inferno athlete, said.
Most of all, the girls on Team Inferno are excited to finally make their dreams a reality.
“It's a dream for them. It's something these kids have dreamed about for a long time,” Wilhite said. “And it's their dream come true.”
The D2 Summit is held from May 13 through May 15 and Team Inferno is dedicated to making a long-lasting impression on the judges.