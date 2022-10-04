COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers are coming off a close 26-22 loss against what was the number one team, Georgia. Since the loss on Saturday, Georgia has dropped down a ranking to number two.
Now, the Tigers are eyeing the Florida Gators as they travel down to Gainesville for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff.
“You know not trying to dwell on what happened in the past week, so you know everybody’s mind is on this week, so everybody is kind of moved on from this one as well and we’re just ready for Florida now,” said Defensive Back Jaylon Carlies.
Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker was happy with how his team came out firing in practice Tuesday despite the tough loss.
“So close yet so far away and we have to continue to get better and better every day and I thought today’s practice was excellent. It was chippy, it was fiery, it was exactly how I wanted to see us respond so I think they are looking forward to the challenge on Saturday in the swamp,” said Coach Baker.
In last week’s game, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson threw for 240 passing yards game. The Tigers' defense is looking to limit that this week.
“Schematically they’re a little bit different….but I feel comfortable with our game plan so far going into it about understanding where he’s [Anthony Richardson] at and what he likes to do,” said Coach Baker.
Carlies said they are going to face great quarterbacks every game, but they need to know how to prepare for them.
“We need to try and maintain keeping him in the pocket and different things like that, and just try and stop everything and keep everything in front of us,” said Carlies.
Coach Baker said the team needs to carry the energy and the physicality from the Georgia game to Gainesville this weekend.