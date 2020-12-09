COLUMBIA- With his team ranked 25th in the College Football Playoff rankings Mizzou head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz is taking his message of a bigger vision to the people. This week marks one year since Drinkwitz accepted the job in Columbia and with his team assured at least a .500 record in his first season, Drinkwitz sees plenty of progress.
"For me, one of the main things for this year was to lay a foundation," said Drinkwitz at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "To really instill who we want to be moving forward and to make sure everybody, whether it was the administration, the players, the organization knew how we were going to operate on a day to day basis."
The next steps include firming up support from donors around the state, especially as Mizzou begins exploring building a new indoor practice facility after receiving approval from the Board of Curators.
"For this indoor facility to get kicked off and at least have permission to look into it, we've got to fundraise," said Drinkwitz. "And now we're going to need to get the state, the boosters, to match our energy and step forward and help us find ways to raise that money."
For Drinkwitz it's all about investment. He believes the product on the field this season has spoken for itself and earned that investment from fans. But he stresses that to compete in the Southeastern Conference the investment has to be large.
"I've always believed that minimum input equals minimum output. Maximum input always equals maximum output," said Drinkwitz.
Recruiting also plays a large factor in success. With the early signing period beginning December 16th Drinkwitz and his staff are focused on keeping the best talent in the state. Keeping the best players from Missouri is another sign of commitment from the program to the state and vice versa.
"We have to recruit our state better than anyone else, so we don't let Big Ten teams or Big 12 teams or 'Pac-whatever teams' come into our state," said Drinkwitz. "We have to secure those borders and we're process of doing that. Have we finalized that? Nope. But we're doing our part and now we need everybody else to believe and buy-in to the vision."
"Ya know, there's a Bill Walsh quote that champions behave like champions long before they're champions," added Drinkwitz. "They have a winning standard of performance before they're crowned winners. And that's really what we're trying to push."
Photo courtesy The Associated Press