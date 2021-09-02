JEFFERSON CITY − It has been over 600 days since official NCAA DII football has been played. The Blue Tigers will stop the streak and kick off the college football season in mid-Missouri Thursday night.
The Blue Tigers will host Washburn University at 6 p.m. at Dwight T. Reed Stadium.
It's the first non-exhibition game since 2019 for the Blue Tigers, as they played two exhibition games last spring.
"We're excited for the 2021 season," Malik Hoskins, head coach of the Lincoln football team, said in a news release. "We're looking forward to competing in one of the top conferences in NCAA Division II and for the opportunity to showcase to the community all the wonderful things we're doing here at Lincoln University."
New this year, the team has five Polynesian players.
"In order for us to get bigger, we had to do something different. Because we know who we are as a program. We know who we're competing against, when it comes to recruiting," Coach Hoskins said. "So we reached out, had a couple of contacts and Coach Carlo and I went over for about three or four days. And as a result, we got five guys on the team."
Running back Hosea Franklin led the team in rushing with 1,359 yards in 2019, according to the Blue Tigers' website, and is returning this season. Coach Hoskins says the team will have to spread the ball around and get more players involved this year.
"So we're gonna have to rely on luck guys, and make plays early, to loosen the defense up to give him an opportunity to make some plays," Coach Hoskins said.
Lincoln and Washburn will be the first to kick off conference play in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
You can stream the game on LU's website.