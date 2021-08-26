The Pac-12 conference released a statement Thursday saying the conference would not be expanding right now.
"Following consultation with our Presidents, Chancellors and Athletic Directors, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to not pursue expansion of our membership at this time," the statement said.
The statement said the decision was made following extensive internal discussion and is based on the "current competitive strength and cohesiveness of our 12 universities."
This statement comes two days after the conference announced an alliance with the Big 10 and ACC.