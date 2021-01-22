After a long five days Kansas City Chiefs fans got the news they had been waiting for; quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play Sunday.
In the third quarter of last weekend's game against the Browns, Mahomes took a hard hit to his head/neck and has been in concussion protocol ever since.
Mahomes threw for 255 yards with two touchdowns before he was helped off the field following the hit.
Head coach Andy Reid said he would be evaluated at the end of their final practice Friday and then rumor started that Mahomes would be talking to the media.
If a player is in concussion protocol they don’t meet with reporters, so that was already a good sign.
That's when the confirmation from Mahomes himself came that he was no longer in protocol.
"Luckily enough, I haven't had any symptoms and I'm able to play," Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.
Needless to say, Chiefs fans in downtown Columbia were thrilled by the announcement.
One fan, Tyson Siebenman said, "See the headline on my phone, 'Mahomes, Ready to Go,' I was like, this is what we need."
Fan Payton Blount said, "That's the greatest sign ever, he's gonna win! We're gonna take it to the bowl!"
Sunday's AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills marks Mahomes' third straight conference title game. The game is in Kansas City at 5:40 p.m.