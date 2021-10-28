Six Cardinals and four Royals are finalists for the Gold Glove, baseball's top defensive honor. A Gold Glove is awarded for each field position in each league.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado hopes to win his 9th consecutive Gold Glove at the "hot corner". It would be his first Gold Glove with St. Louis after winning 8 consecutive in Colorado.
Elsewhere on the infield second baseman Tommy Edman, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and catcher Yadier Molina are also finalists in the National League. Molina is up for his 10th Gold Glove.
Reigning Gold Glover Tyler O'Neill is a finalist for his second straight honor in left field. His outfield mate in St. Louis, Harrison Bader, is a finalist in the National League in center field.
Salvador Perez could make it a Show-Me State sweep at catcher as "Salvy" is a finalist for what would be his 6th Gold Glove.
Outfielders Andrew Benintendi (left field) and Michael A. Taylor (center field) are finalists in the American League outfield. Second baseman Whit Merrifield is a finalist on the infield, in search of his first career Gold Glove.