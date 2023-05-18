COLUMBIA − After the debut of its men's club one year ago, the AFC Columbia women's team is set to write their first chapter this summer.
"Part of the plan from day one was to have a women's team, we just wanted to do them individually," AFC Columbia Club President Zach Fisher said. "It's a learning process and we didn't want to bite off more than we can chew and we wanted to make sure that we were best set up for them to succeed right away."
AFC Columbia enters the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL), the largest women's soccer league in the world, with a membership of 130 teams.
"The WPSL that we're going to be playing in is a very difficult and strong league," AFC Columbia women's head coach Kurtis Boardsen said. "I'm excited to get these ladies ready to compete against some of the best players in the Midwest."
Boardsen coached the AFC Columbia men's team in their inaugural season in 2022 and is also currently the head coach for Battle High School's girls soccer team. He previously coached at Stephens College and Sporting Columbia.
"It's been a big switch for me coaching the men last year and the movement over to the women's side," Boardsen said. "It was an exciting opportunity for me to move over and start something fresh again. We were excited to get a lot of players from this area."
AFC Columbia has been recruiting their roster from local talent at colleges and former high school players in mid-Missouri, including Samantha Poehlman, who currently plays at William Woods University after previously playing at Tolton Catholic High School.
"A lot of the girls are connected in some way," Poehlman said. "Not that everyone knows everyone but you can kind of find little connections from different places and then it's cool to see like oh this is someone I played against a while ago and maybe it was someone who was your rival, and now you're friends."
Carsyn Osborn, who played soccer at Rock Bridge High School, says she's most excited for younger girls in Columbia to have a team to look up to.
"I've always traveled to Kansas City to watch Sporting KC to watch their games so to be able to have a team to support and a team to look up to is really cool," Osborn said. "Like you always go to your games for Friday night tootball but to be able to come down the road to watch a team you may one day be a part of is really cool."
Allyson Spafford, one of the team's assistant coaches, played in the WPSL and is excited to bring her experiences to the new team.
"I played for the Texas Spurs, so I'm familiar with the league in general," Spafford said. "When I moved to Columbia, it was something on my radar to help get involved, either playing or coaching wise, and then I caught wind of the women's team coming to town, and I was super excited to get involved."
The team will be the first ever professional or semi-professional women's sports team located in mid-Missouri, which Spafford says means a lot for the growth of the sport in the area.
"I think it's really exciting to see soccer growing, especially women's soccer anywhere in the U.S," Spafford said. "But especially in Columbia, a town that was smaller, a little bit underdog status, compared to the bigger cities of St. Louis and Kansas City, so I think we're really excited for the opportunity for some local talent to grasp on to this team."
The club plays five home games this summer, starting with their home opener on May 25 against St. Louis Scott Gallagher at Columbia College.
More details on the schedule can be found on AFC Columbia's website.