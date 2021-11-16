NATIONAL- Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the winners of the 2021 American League and National League Manager of the Year awards.
In the American League, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash took home this year's Manager of the Year award. Cash led the Rays to back-to-back American League East Divisions and Cash even took the Rays to the World Series in 2020.
Cash is also the first manager to win back-to-back American League Manager of the Year.
In the National League, San Francisco Giant's Gabe Kapler was named this years Manager of the Year award. Kapler helped guide the Giants to a 107-win season and also captured the National League West title.
Kapler is also the second Giants manager in history to win the award.
The Tampa Bay Rays didn't stop at the Manager of the Year award. The Tampa Bay Rays would also take home the Rookie of the year award.
Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena claimed this year's American League Rookie of the Year Award. Arozarena hit 20 home runs and stole 20 bases. He joins Mike Trout and Andrew Benintendi as the only players on the past 10 seasons to complete the milestone.
In the National League, Cincinnati Red's Johnathan India took home the Rookie of the Year Award. India led all National League rookies in games played (150) and hit-by-pitches. The second baseman also hit 21 home runs in the 2021 season.