ST. LOUIS - Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan were named National League recipients of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award, the team announced Tuesday.
Arenado, 31, earned his 10th consecutive career Gold Glove Award, making him the second player in MLB history and first NL player to win the award in each of his first 10 seasons.
He tied Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for second-most career Gold Glove wins at third base. Arenado also becomes the seventh infielder in MLB history with more than 10 career Gold Glove selections and the fourth infielder to win at least 10 straight awards.
The third baseman ranked first among the league this season with 42 double plays and second with 283 assists.
🔟 straight for Nolan! pic.twitter.com/WcTy4utWHI— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 1, 2022
Donovan, 24, won his first Gold Glove Award, becoming the first Cardinal to win a Gold Glove in a rookie season and the first NL player to win as a utility player.
The majority of Donovan's innings came at second base, but he also logged innings in five other defensive positions, including third base, left field, first base and shortstop. He became the only MLB player since 1900 to start at four different infield positions in the first four starts in his career.
Donovan had just seven errors across 854.1 innings, with 49 double plays and four outfield assists. He also accumulated nine defensive runs saved across six positions.
The rookie, Brendan Donovan, gets his first Gold Glove! pic.twitter.com/fav0c2kh5w— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 1, 2022
Winners of the Gold Glove Award are selected by managers of all 30 MLB teams and up to six of their respective coaches. Coaches cannot vote for players from their own team.
Starting Tuesday night, fans can vote for Arenado or Donovan to be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winner online. Voting closes Nov. 9 at 10:59 p.m. and the winners will be unveiled on Nov. 11.