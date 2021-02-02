St. Louis - All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado said he plans on sticking around St. Louis after the Cardinals acquired him from the Colorado Rockies on Monday.
"I expect to be here for a long time," Arenado said at his introductory Zoom press conference on Tuesday.
At the same press conference, Cardinals President John Mozeliak said he's relieved the trade is done.
"I can’t tell you how excited all of us are for seeing this type of talent, this type of player, this type of personality joining this club," Mozeliak said.
Arenado said the last few years with the Rockies were tough. After the Cardinals organization showed interest in him this offseason Arenado, who had a no-trade clause, made the decision to move.
"[The Cardinals] are always competitive and that’s something that got my attention," Arenado said.
Arenado added that he has a history with St. Louis, recalling his first trip to Busch Stadium as a rookie. He admired the team's dynamic. Years later Arenado began to admire Cardinal fans too.
"They have a lot of respect for good play," Arenado said. "I remember I made diving plays there, and they were clapping for me like it was a home game I Colorado."
Now, those fans are welcoming him home. He plans on bringing them even more wins.
"[The Cardinals] have 13 straight winning seasons," Arenado said. "Hopefully throughout my career, we can make it even more."
Mozeliak wants the same thing.
"We hope it’s the first step in many years of success having Nolan on our club," Mozeliak said.