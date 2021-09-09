ST. LOUIS – The Blues have signed David Backes to a one-day contract.
Backes, the former Blues captain for five seasons (2011-16), has announced he plans to retire from his 15-year NHL career as a Blue.
We've signed David Backes to a one-day contract. Now that @dbackes42 is a Blue again, he has some news to share. #stlblues 👇 https://t.co/9ptjo8uAsj— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 9, 2021
Backes was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. Backes spent his first 10 seasons with the Blues, becoming one of just 14 players to wear a Blues jersey for a decade or longer.
Backes went on to lead the Blues to the postseason six times during his tenure, including the 2015-16 season when the team reached the Western Conference Semi-Finals.
Following his Blues career, Backes moved on to the Boston Bruins for four years before spending two years with the Anaheim Ducks.
Backes signs his career off with 965 regular-season games, 561 points (248 goals, 313 assists) and 1,148 penalty minutes.
For his Blues career, Backes totaled 460 points (206 goals, 254 assists) and 969 penalty minutes in 727 regular-season games with the club as well as 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 postseason games.