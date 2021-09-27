SAINT LOUIS- Cardinals centerfield Harrison Bader took home the honor of National League player of the week.
This comes as Bader filled the stat sheet, he batted over 500 with three home runs, two steals and an on-base percentage of 1.548.
Bader's three home runs came against Cards rivals the Chicago Cubs, where the Cards swept the series and continued a now franchise record 16-game win streak.
Bader is the third Cardinal to win the award this season. He joins his teammates Tommy Edman and Tyler O'Neill this season in taking home the award.
The Cards will hope to continue that record win streak in Busch Stadium Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have already been a part of the win streak, as the Cards swept them in Milwaukee earlier in September.
This new win streak replaces the old record of 14 straight wins back in 1935. The run has pushed the Cardinals from outside the second NL wildcard spot to into now playoff contention.
The rematch against Milwaukee will kick off tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. in Busch Stadium.