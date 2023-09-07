KANSAS CITY − Thirteen years removed from his final game as quarterback of the Missouri Tigers, Blaine Gabbert is back to playing football in his home state.
"It's good to be home," Gabbert said.
Gabbert was a five-star recruit out of Parkway West High School in St. Louis before he committed to Missouri. In three years in Columbia, Gabbert started 26 games, threw for 6,822 yards and 40 touchdowns.
"They're doing well in the SEC, but I'm a Big 12 guy at heart," Gabbert said of the Tigers.
After the 2010 season, Gabbert announced he would forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft, where he was selected 10th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Gabbert spent just three seasons in Jacksonville starting 27 games, before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2014 season where he spent three seasons.
After one-year stops in Arizona and Tennessee, Gabbert signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his second year with the Buccaneers in 2020, he backed up Tom Brady enroute to Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl title and Gabbert's first championship.
On April 19, Gabbert returned to his home state and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs with the role of backing up Patrick Mahomes.
"It was a very easy decision," Gabbert said. "Coach Reid has always been a guy and a guy I have watched from afar and how he handles himself, how he handles the organization that he represents."
Gabbert is currently listed as the second quarterback on Kansas City's depth chart, roles that have been held by veteran journeymen since Andy Reid took over as the team's head coach in 2013, including Nick Foles, Matt Moore, Chad Henne and former Missouri Tiger Chase Daniel.
He says he already has seen similarities between Brady and Mahomes.
"Kind of how they operate in the meeting room, on the practice field, now they're completely different players as we all now but the way they approach the game on and off the football field is the exact same way," Gabbert said.
