ST. LOUIS − The St. Louis Blues have placed Jordan Binnington in COVID protocols, according to a press release from the club.
General Manager Doug Armstrong said Binnington tested positive for COVID-19.
GM Doug Armstrong comments on Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocol and the goalie situation for Thursday in Tampa Bay. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/W4A95Wcstu— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 2, 2021
The goaltender has posted an 8-5-3 record, including a 2.80 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 16 starts this season.
The Blues have recalled goaltender Charlie Lindgren from the Springfield Thunderbirds affiliate.
Lindgren, 27, has dressed in 10 games with Springfield this season. He's posted an 8-1-1 record along with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.