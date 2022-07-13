ST. LOUIS- The Blues brought back a veteran defenseman and signed one of their top young forwards to a massive new contract on the first day of NHL free agency.
Robert Thomas will be with the organization well into his prime after signing an 8 year contract extension on Wednesday. The new deal, totaling $65 million, will keep Thomas with the Blues through the 2030-31 season. Thomas led the Blues with 57 assists last season, setting a new career high. He also notched career-highs in goals with 20 and points with 77. The 23 year old budding star has 42 goals and 122 assists in 241 NHL games, all with St. Louis.
The Blues also solidified their blue line by signing Nick Leddy to a four year, $16 million contract. St. Louis picked up Leddy at the trade deadline and he scored 2 goals and added 6 assists in 20 games with the Blues. The 31 year old veteran is a 2-time All-Star who brings valuable post-season experience. Leddy has played in 130 career playoff games, winning the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013.
St. Louis also added some key pieces on the free agent market. The Blues signed goalie Thomas Greiss from Detroit to back up Jordan Binnington after they dealt Ville Husso to the Red Wings just last week. Greiss gets a 1 year, $1.25 million contract. He's a long-time NHL back up playing for Detroit, Pittsburgh, Arizona, San Jose and the Islanders.
The Blues picked up veteran center Noel Acciari as well, signing Acciari to a 1 year deal worth $1.25 million. The 30 year old has scored 45 goals and notched 32 assists in 307 career games with Boston and Florida. Acciari had a 20 goal season with the Panthers in 2019-20.
The Blues also signed 24 year old forward Will Bitten to a 2 year, 2 way contract. Bitten played 45 games for St. Louis' minor league team in Springfield, MA after being acquired in a trade with Minnesota in December 2021.