ST. LOUIS- A night after setting the franchise record with 5 straight wins to start the season, the Blues lost their captain for an unknown period of time. Ryan O'Reilly, who played in Monday night's 3-0 win over the Kings, has been placed on the non-roster COVID protocol list. Forward Brandon Saad was moved to the same list after missing the past two games due to COVID protocols.
"O'Reilly is out at least 10 days I believe. I'm just not sure on Saad yet when he's back. It's getting close, though," Blues head coach Craig Berube said during a practice media availability Tuesday.
O'Reilly has 2 goals and 3 assists, captaining the the Blues to their best start in franchise history. Saad has a goal and an assist in his first two games in the Blue Note after signing with St. Louis in the offseason. The Blues called up forward Dakota Joshua from Springfield, MA to help carry the load while the team waits for O'Reilly and Saad to clear the NHL's COVID protocols. Joshua played in 12 games last season scoring one goal at the NHL level.