The man who scored the game-winning goal in the Blues' first Stanley Cup Finals win in team history has retired. Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson announced he is retiring from the NHL after a 12 year career, spending the last 7 seasons with the Blues.
After 12 NHL seasons, @carl_gun is hanging up the skates and saying goodbye to the game in an incredibly poignant and personal essay. https://t.co/ovoqn4u2GR #stlblues— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 23, 2021
“Carl is the consummate professional and has been a great player for the Blues for the past seven seasons,” said Blues President of Hockey Operations/GM Doug Armstrong in a news release. “From his legendary goal in Game 2 of the finals to his numerous contributions to the St. Louis community, he will continue to be a shining example for current and future Blues.”
Gunnarsson scored in overtime of Game 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals in Boston to give the Blues a win over the Bruins and tie the series 1-1. The Blues went on to win their first ever Stanley Cup in 7 games.
"Roughly 14 months before I hoisted the glorious Stanley Cup I had knee surgery going in to the last year of my contract," said Gunnarsson in an emotional statement written on the team's website. "It was a long road getting back and when I eventually did, I found myself battling yet another injury. I found a way to push through and so did our team that year, going on our unforgettable Cup run."
Gunnarsson scored 16 goals in 386 career games for St. Louis from 2014-2021. The heroic goal in Game 2 of the 2019 Finals was his only career playoff goal for the Blues.
Gunnarsson finishes his career with 30 goals and 108 assists in 629 career regular season games with Toronto and St. Louis.