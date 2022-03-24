ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues' announced Thursday that defenseman Torey Krug is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced the news in a press release Thursday.

Krug, 30, is currently in his second season with the Blues.

The defenseman has recorded 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) and a +24 rating in 57 games this season.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Reporter

Blake is a junior at the University of Missouri studying Broadcast Journalism – Radio/TV Reporting & Anchoring. He is originally from Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Recommended for you