ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues' announced Thursday that defenseman Torey Krug is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
General manager Doug Armstrong announced the news in a press release Thursday.
Torey Krug is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury. https://t.co/yMuFhnnAu7— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 24, 2022
Krug, 30, is currently in his second season with the Blues.
The defenseman has recorded 35 points (eight goals, 27 assists) and a +24 rating in 57 games this season.