ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues confirmed the tragic news that legendary player Bobby Plager died on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 78. KMOV-TV in St. Louis first reported Plager's death, saying he passed away in a car accident on I-64.
Our hearts are broken after learning of the passing of Bobby Plager. It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bobby. https://t.co/eFVcQygsQS #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Bioof2l31m— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 24, 2021
The Blues released a statement saying in part, "Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly."
Plager starred for the Blues for 11 years starting with the team's inaugural season in 1967-68 until his retirement following the 1977-78 season. A fan-favorite who scored 20 goals and racked up 760 penalty minutes in a Blues uniform, his iconic number 5 was retired on February 2, 2017 alongside his brother Barclay's number 8.
Doug Armstrong shared a statement on the passing of Bobby Plager. https://t.co/eFVcQygsQS #stlblues pic.twitter.com/VAB4Uggipc— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 24, 2021
"As Bobby would fondly say, he was number 5 in your program but number 1 in your hearts," said Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong. "That holds true today and forever as Bobby truly is the St. Louis Blues."
Bobby spent his entire run with the St. Louis Blues alongside his brother Barclay Plager. Debuting with his brother in 1967 and retiring a year before Bob in 1977, Barclay scored 44 career goals but also won over St. Louis fans with a rough, aggressive style that resulted in 1,115 penalty minutes in 614 career games.
Barclay Plager passed away due to brain cancer in February of 1988 and Bobby continued in various roles with the organization, always keeping his brother's memory alive. Bobby's genuine emotion upon the Blues' first Stanley Cup victory in 2019 gripped the fanbase as Barclay's memory was honored along the way.