ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues announced in a statement on Monday that the jersey retirement of Chris Pronger's number 44 will be postponed yet again.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for a game at the Enterprise Center this season but has been postponed until the 2021-22 season.
Like many other events this past year, the cause of the delay is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press release from the Blues, the team wanted to move the ceremony as a result of the limited attendance policies at their home games.
Pronger began his career with the Hartford Whalers, he was selected second overall in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft. Pronger was traded to the Blues in a controversial deal that sent fan-favorite Brendan Shanahan to Hartford in 1995. The deal panned out for St. Louis and Pronger spent the bulk of his Hall of Fame career in St. Louis, eventually becoming the Blues captain. He finished his career with stints with the Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers and captained each team except the Oilers.
Pronger appeared in the Stanley Cup finals with three different teams, winning the Cup with the Ducks in 2007. He played for this home country of Canada in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics, where he won gold medals and became a member of the Triple Gold Club (players who have won a World Championship, Olympic Gold Medal and Stanley Cup).
Pronger was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2015 class after he retired from the Flyers. He spent nine seasons with the Blues, his longest tenure on any team.
He will become the eighth player to have his number retired by the Blues, joining Bob Gassoff, Barclay Plager, Brian Sutter, Bernie Federko, Al MacInnis, Brett Hull and Bob Plager.
The Blues will announce the new date upon review of the 2021-22 season schedule.