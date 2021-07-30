ST. LOUIS − In a deadline deal, the St. Louis Cardinals have acquired left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ from the Minnesota Twins.
We have acquired LHP J.A. Happ and cash considerations from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for RHP John Gant and minor league LHP Evan Sisk. pic.twitter.com/hWBToQme1o— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 30, 2021
In exchange, right-handed pitcher John Gant and minor league left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk are headed to Minneapolis.
Happ, 38, is a veteran of 15 big league seasons since debuting with the Phillies in 2007. Happ has a career mark of 128-98 with a 4.13 ERA in 343 career games, according to a news release.
Happ has played for Toronto, Philadelphia, Yankees, Houston, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Seattle.
He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2009, after winning 12 games for the Phillies. He was also an American League All-Star in 2018.
He is 5-6 with a 6.77 ERA in 19 starts for the Twins this season.