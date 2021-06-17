ST. LOUIS- In a press release Thursday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the addition of veteran left-handed pitcher Wade LeBlanc. To make room for LeBlanc, the Cardinals moved Seth Elledge down to triple A (Memphis Redbirds).
LeBlanc is an MLB journeyman with St. Louis being the 7th team he will potentially pitch for. He last pitched in the major leagues for the Baltimore Orioles early in the 2021 season. In his career, he has 46 wins, 48 losses, and a 4.59 ERA.
The Cardinals have dealt with various injuries to their bullpen throughout 2021; therefore, LeBlanc may see the mound sooner than later.