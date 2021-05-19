ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals announced Busch Stadium will return to full capacity for the remainder of the 2021 season, starting on Monday, June 14 when the Cardinals host the Miami Marlins.
Season ticket holders will also be able to access their normal seats for the rest of the season beginning on June 14.
“We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III said in a news release. “We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium, and look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown where they can enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village while also cheering on our first place Cardinals.”
Tickets for for the full capacity Busch Stadium games will go on sale on Thursday, May 27 at noon.
On May 14, the team announced fully vaccinated fans are no longer required to wear masks inside the ballpark. Fans that are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium.
COVID-19 protocols like mobile-only ticketing, cashless transactions and not permitting bags will still be in place health and safety of fans and employees.