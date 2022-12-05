CREVE COUER - St. Louis Cardinals announcer Daniel McLaughlin was arrested and charged with persistent offender of driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony.
Persistent offender of driving while intoxicated holds a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison if found guilty.
The charge came after Creve Couer Police Department said it received two calls Sunday around 6:30 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle believed to be operated by an impaired driver on Interstate 270.
An officer in the area observed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle failed to maintain a lane, according to a news release.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as McLaughlin. He was transported to the Creve Couer Police Department for processing and booking.
Per a news release, the Creve Couer Police Department arrested McLaughlin, 48, based on a field sobriety test and the officer's individual observations.
McLaughlin was then transported to St. Louis County Justice Center where he was released on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
In a statement, the Cardinals and Bally Sports said they were “very disappointed” to hear about the arrest and were working to gather more information.
It's McLaughlin's third DWI. He was also found guilty of DWI in November 2010, and then again in November 2011.
His next court date is set for Feb. 7, 2023, court records show.